Trump Attends Dover Transfer for Soldiers Killed Overseas

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth attended a dignified transfer Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware honoring four U.S. Army soldiers killed during recent operations in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The soldiers killed were 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii; Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas; Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of New York; and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of North Carolina.

The Trump administration is investigating attacks at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan that killed Feehan and Gonzales. Rampersad was initially reported missing before officials said she was believed to have died in the same attack.

Swinton, a father of two, was killed at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of an Iranian drone.

White House officials said Trump met with the families of the fallen soldiers.