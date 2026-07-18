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Malukas Taken to Hospital After IndyCar Practice Crash

IndyCar says Malukas was evaluated by medical staff after the crash around 10:30 a.m

Published on July 18, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

NASHVILLE — David Malukas was hospitalized after crashing during IndyCar practice for the Music City Grand Prix Saturday morning.

IndyCar says Malukas was evaluated by medical staff after the crash around 10:30 a.m. and was later taken to a Tennessee hospital in a private vehicle for further testing. Officials said he was awake, alert, and in good spirits.

Malukas did not qualify after the crash. His status for Sunday’s race remains unclear.

Kyle Kirkwood will start on pole for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix after posting a two-lap average speed of 196.852 mph. Nashville’s Josef Newgarden will start second.

Graham Rahal also did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed to start on the grid.

The Music City Grand Prix is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.

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