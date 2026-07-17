Andrew Ireland Breaks Down Hogsett’s Veto on Wheel Tax

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Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has vetoed Proposal 192, a City-County Council measure that would increase vehicle-related taxes through a new wheel tax and vehicle excise surtax.

The proposal, which passed a council committee 14-10 on July 6, would require most Marion County drivers with vehicles under 11,000 pounds to pay a $100 annual fee during registration. Larger vehicles would face a $240 yearly charge.

Hogsett said he opposed the proposal because it would add to the financial pressure many Indianapolis residents are already facing.

The veto sends the measure back to the City-County Council, which can attempt to override the mayor’s decision with 17 votes. Council members said they will review Hogsett’s veto message and continue the legislative process while awaiting his plan to fund infrastructure improvements needed to secure state matching funds.

WIBC’s Johnette Cruz and Jerry Lopez discussed Hogsett’s veto on the wheel tax with State Rep. Andrew Ireland. You can listen to the full interview here: