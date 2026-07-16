Listen Live
Close
Sports

Cold Shooting, Late Run Sink Fever Against Valkyries

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points, while Aliyah Boston added 15.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUL 15 Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever couldn’t slow Golden State’s hot streak, falling 88-75 to the Valkyries on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points, while Aliyah Boston added 15. Caitlin Clark finished with 13 points, shooting 4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range in 26 minutes.

Golden State took control early in the fourth quarter with an 11-5 run and stretched the lead to double digits. Indiana cut the deficit to seven late on a Mitchell 3-pointer, but a turnover on the next possession allowed the Valkyries to put the game away at the free-throw line.

Gabby Williams scored 16 points to lead Golden State. Kaitlyn Chen added 14, all in the second half, as the Valkyries won their franchise-record eighth straight game and fifth consecutive road contest.

The Fever, now 14-10, stay home to face the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Local News
A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Bills in high denominations
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Comptroller Reports $3.99 Billion in Reserves at Fiscal Year ’26 Close

A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FOP President: Crime Plan Missing Police Input

An empty wallet or with very little money in the hands of an old man.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Westfield Woman Defrauds Elderly Woman Out of Over $500,000

Indiana's housing market mid-year report showing closed home sales, new listings, and median sale price data from January to June 2026.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Home Sales Hit Highest Levels Since 2022

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close