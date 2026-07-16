Cold Shooting, Late Run Sink Fever Against Valkyries

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever couldn’t slow Golden State’s hot streak, falling 88-75 to the Valkyries on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points, while Aliyah Boston added 15. Caitlin Clark finished with 13 points, shooting 4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range in 26 minutes.

Golden State took control early in the fourth quarter with an 11-5 run and stretched the lead to double digits. Indiana cut the deficit to seven late on a Mitchell 3-pointer, but a turnover on the next possession allowed the Valkyries to put the game away at the free-throw line.

Gabby Williams scored 16 points to lead Golden State. Kaitlyn Chen added 14, all in the second half, as the Valkyries won their franchise-record eighth straight game and fifth consecutive road contest.

The Fever, now 14-10, stay home to face the Seattle Storm on Friday night.