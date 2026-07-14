Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/14/26: Secret Service Fail, Trump Iran
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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The level of Secret Service failure is frightening – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/widow-trump-rally-victim-speaks-secret-service/
Trump says hard hits, new targets coming – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/iran-war-trump-israel-hormuz-july-13
….are nuclear sites on the table – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-launches-new-iran-strikes-as-trump-weighs-attacking-nuclear-site-156d2109?mod=hp_lead_pos1
Trump: ‘The Strait Is Open, It Will Be Open’
The latest strikes against Iran
Amazon fulfilment center to Carmel – https://youarecurrent.com/2026/07/09/amazon-now-eyeing-vacant-carmel-office-building-for-distribution-center/
Does Bob Marley’s Jammin’ suck? Tony believes so
Ro Khanna does suck