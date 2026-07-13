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Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Birthright Citizenship And The Road To Ruin

SCOTUS ignores original intent of the 14th Amendment, and upholds birthright citizenship for children born to illegal aliens

Published on July 13, 2026

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Birthright Citizenship And The Road To Ruin

The recent Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship has left many Americans reeling. The decision, which allows for the possibility of legalized birth tourism and backdoor citizenship for illegal immigrants, has sparked heated debate and raised questions about the future of the country. Ethan Hatcher and his guest Conspiracy Carl into the implications of this ruling and its potential consequences for the nation.

The Supreme Court’s decision was a major blow to conservatives, who had been hoping for a more restrictive interpretation of the 14th Amendment. As the guest on the podcast notes, “The majority decision in this particular case was the majority liberal decision. It was Roberts and Coney Barrett that sided with the liberals, saying, yeah, birthright citizenship, that’s a real thing.” This ruling has paved the way for a potential influx of new citizens, which could have significant implications for the country’s demographics and social services.

Carl also touches on the issue of mail-in ballots and the recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed states to count them well after election day. This decision has raised concerns about election integrity and the potential for voter fraud. As the guest notes, “If you can’t validate how these people are getting elected, they should not be in our federal legislations. If you don’t have to have ID to vote in these blue states, I call that fraud.”

The conversation also explores the issue of the “Save America Act,” which aims to restore integrity to the elections and prevent voter fraud. Carl argues that this act is crucial in restoring confidence in the electoral process and preventing the manipulation of election results. He notes, “If somehow we can get enough Republicans to get a backbone and push this thing through, the Democrats will not win nationwide office in decades until they get their act together and they’re no longer the party of the anti-American.”

The episode also touches on the recent California election, where a Democrat candidate, Nithya Raman, was declared the winner after a recount. Carl expresses skepticism about the outcome, suggesting that the result was manipulated to favor the Democrat candidate. He notes, “I find it very hard to believe that nobody like Nithya Raman, who was well in third place on election night and actually cried during her concession speech, all of a sudden pulls ahead for like two or three weeks after the election.”

The conversation also includes a segment on the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) and their winning message. A billionaire, JB Pritzker, is quoted as saying, “I think those are the people who are winning. So, I’m not suggesting that I had one candidate or another in any of these races. I’m just suggesting that that is the recipe for winning in 2026.” Why would a billionaire praise those who want to tax him more? That’s because the billionaire leftist class know that they won’t be paying more, we in the middle class will be paying more.

The episode is a thought-provoking discussion on the current state of American politics and the implications of recent Supreme Court rulings. It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of the issue and the potential consequences for the country.

Listen to the “Birthright Citizenship And The Road To Ruin” discussion in full here: 

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts 

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