Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ Star, Dies at 78

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WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Actor Sam Neill, known for roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano, has died. He was 78.

Neill died Monday in Sydney, according to a statement shared on his social media accounts. His family said his death was “sudden and unexpected,” but he was surrounded by loved ones and “passed with dignity.”

Neill revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His family said he was cancer-free when he died. A cause of death was not released.

Neill became a global star after appearing in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, where he played paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough.

His career stretched across decades and included acclaimed films like The Piano, Dead Calm and My Brilliant Career. He also appeared in television roles, including playing Merlin in the 1998 miniseries.

Neill returned to the Jurassic Park franchise in later years, appearing in Jurassic Park III in 2001 and Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022.