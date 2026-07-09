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Lawmakers Want ‘Accountability’ From WNBA in Protecting Caitlin Clark

11 Republican lawmakers, including three from Indiana, sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Wednesday, asking that Clark be better protected.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
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WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of 11 Republican lawmakers, including three from Indiana, sent a letter to the WNBA, asking that they better protect Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The group, which is led by U.S. Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, sent the formal letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Wednesday. The Indiana lawmakers included in the letter are Erin Houchin, Victoria Spartz, and Marlin Stutzman.

The lawmakers said they’re concerned that the “multiple attacks” against Clark may be “racially motivated.” They’re demanding the league take “accountability.”

In the letter, the lawmakers described Clark as “the face of your league” who is bringing renewed interest to the WNBA, but has been on the receiving end of “unnecessary physical hostility and violence” during games.

“As Commissioner, you have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe and professional environment, both on and off the court, free from violence, discrimination, or retaliation,” the letter said. “If discrimination or retaliation is occurring and creating a hostile work environment, we support any appropriate investigation by the Department of Justice, the Department of Labor, or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. If true, such conduct could constitute violations of federal civil rights laws.”

WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
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The group has requested that Commissioner Engelbert respond to its letter no later than July 24.

Following their shootaround in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Fever said they were unaware of the letter from the 11 lawmakers.

“Our organization nor Caitlin has had any interaction with anyone in this congressional group and we were unaware of their letter,” the team said in a statement. “We have been clear in our public comments and in our ongoing dialogue with the League about the priority of player safety. Our players and our fans know where we stand on those issues, and we will continue to stick up for our team and a standard of excellence across the league.”

RELATED: Fever’s Boston, Clark, Mitchell Named WNBA All-Star Starters

During a game on June 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas hit Clark in the throat with her fist, forcing her to miss the rest of the game. Clark was also sidelined for the next two games after that with an injured back.

There was no foul initially called against Thomas, but after the league reviewed the play the following day, she was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and was suspended for one game.

After the incident, Thomas told reporters that she and her family had been on the receiving end of threats and harassment online.

“Harassment, hate, none of that is OK,” Clark said last Friday. “That goes for the opposing teams we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches. There should never be a question of character; I’ve always stood up here and said that, and that’s truly what I believe, that’s how I was raised.”

“I think as a league, as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, and homophobia,” said Fever head coach Stephanie White last week. “It’s not hard to not be a jerk, and if you’re one of these people online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

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The Fever take on the Mercury in Phoenix on Thursday before playing the Aces in Las Vegas on Sunday.

2024 WNBA Draft
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