Trump takes a harder stance on Iran, calling them 'lunatics' and 'dangerous'.

NATO members must contribute fairly or face consequences, per Trump's criticism.

Ukraine's drone capabilities are a 'gamechanger', shifting US policy in the region.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Trump’s Shift In Foreign Policy: A New Era For The US

Tony Katz is joined by SteveYates, a China expert from the Heritage Foundation, to discuss the significant changes in US foreign policy under President Trump. The conversation touched on various topics, including the Iran deal, NATO, and the Middle East. One thing is clear: the President’s approach is shifting, and it’s time to take notice.

As Tony noted, “The President of the United States engaged in more conversation about foreign policy and changes to foreign policy in a six-hour span than we may have seen in a long, long time.” This is a significant departure from the previous administration’s approach, and it’s not just about Iran. The conversation with Yates delved into the complexities of the Iran deal, the President’s decision to lift the Memorandum of Understanding, and the implications for the region.

The President’s words were clear: “Iran can’t be trusted. They’re terrible, they’re lunatics, they’re cuckoo, they’re violent, they’re dangerous, they’re liars.” These comments sparked a heated discussion about the state of the Iran deal and the President’s willingness to take a harder stance. Steve Yates, a seasoned expert on China policy, weighed in on the situation, saying, “I’m not surprised it took somewhat this long to arrive at this point because this rope-a-dope routine that Iran had been playing through the negotiations was getting a bit stale.”

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The conversation also touched on the topic of NATO, with the President’s comments about Spain being a “wasted cause” and a “terrible partner” that doesn’t pay its dues. This sparked a discussion about the importance of NATO’s membership and the need for its members to contribute fairly. As Stephen Yates noted, “If NATO is going to be worth its salt, it has to police its membership, and if you have members that don’t pay dues, there has to be consequences for that.”

One of the most striking aspects of this episode was the discussion about Ukraine and its growing importance in the region. The President’s comments about allowing Ukraine to build patriots and drones were seen as a significant shift in US policy. As Yates pointed out, “What the Ukrainians have been able to do with drone technology is far greater than what anybody expected them to be able to do.” This is a gamechanger, and it’s not just about Ukraine’s capabilities; it’s about the implications for the region and the US’s role in it.

The conversation also touched on the topic of China, with Yates discussing the country’s approach to the US and its allies. He noted that China sees the US as being preoccupied with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that this is an opportunity for China to rebalance and focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

This is a must-listen for anyone interested in US foreign policy and its implications for the world. With Steve Yates’ expert analysis and Tony’s engaging questions, it’s a conversation that will leave you thinking. So, take a listen and join the discussion.

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