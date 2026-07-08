Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/8/26: MOU Over, Operation Hard Ball

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

What is the status of Mitch McConnell’s health?

The MOU with Iran is over

Operation Hard Ball arrests man with transnational ties here in Indy Metro

And just like that, we are hitting Iran again – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/us-says-it-has-launched-series-of-powerful-strikes-against-iran/

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….U.S. revokes Iran oil sales waiver – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/07/us-revokes-iran-oil-sanctions-waiver-tanker-attacks.html

….of course Iran still poses a mortal danger – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/benjamin-netanyahu-iran-israel/2026/07/07/id/1262077/

….is that really a question people have?

Is the MOU really dead? Witkoff and Kushner ready to negotiate.

What comes next?