Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/8/26: MOU Over, Operation Hard Ball
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Operation Hard Ball arrests man with transnational ties here in Indy Metro
The MOU with Iran is over
What is the status of Mitch McConnell’s health?
And just like that, we are hitting Iran again – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/us-says-it-has-launched-series-of-powerful-strikes-against-iran/
….U.S. revokes Iran oil sales waiver – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/07/us-revokes-iran-oil-sanctions-waiver-tanker-attacks.html
….of course Iran still poses a mortal danger – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/benjamin-netanyahu-iran-israel/2026/07/07/id/1262077/
….is that really a question people have?
Is the MOU really dead? Witkoff and Kushner ready to negotiate.
What comes next?
Indianapolis City-County Council rejects measure to increase OPHS oversight
A man with ties to transnational Indian crime syndicates was arrested in Greenwood, Indiana