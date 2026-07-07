Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/7/26: Platner, Trump Turkey
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Belgium has knocks the United States out of the World Cup
Another credible allegation of sexual assault by Graham Platner – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/06/graham-platner-sexual-assault-allegation-00987737
….will Platner drop out? – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/explosive-sexual-assault-allegation-rocks-platner-campaign-shortly-before-key-deadline-crucial-senate-race
….Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego have already rescinded their endorsements. But that part doesn’t matter. Democrats supported a Nazi and sexual abuser, and we can never let them forget it.
Iran fires on more tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
Engling in for the SOS debate, will others come?
Trump in Turkey