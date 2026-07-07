Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/7/26: Platner, Trump Turkey

Catch the show in its entirety here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Belgium has knocks the United States out of the World Cup

Another credible allegation of sexual assault by Graham Platner – https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/06/graham-platner-sexual-assault-allegation-00987737

….will Platner drop out? – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/explosive-sexual-assault-allegation-rocks-platner-campaign-shortly-before-key-deadline-crucial-senate-race

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

….Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego have already rescinded their endorsements. But that part doesn’t matter. Democrats supported a Nazi and sexual abuser, and we can never let them forget it.

Iran fires on more tankers in the Strait of Hormuz