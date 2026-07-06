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FIFA overturns Balogun’s red card ahead of Belgium match

Folarin Balogun is cleared to face Belgium after FIFA reverses his controversial World Cup suspension.

Published on July 6, 2026

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U.S.-SAN FRANCISCO-FOOTBALL-FIFA WORLD CUP-ROUND OF 32-USA VS BIH
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Folarin Balogun will be available for the U.S. men’s national team against Belgium after FIFA overturned the automatic suspension that resulted from his controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision to send Balogun off after a VAR review drew immediate criticism, with many arguing the contact between him and the Bosnian player was accidental as both challenged for the ball. U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino called the decision unjust, while midfielder Weston McKennie questioned why similar incidents throughout the tournament had not resulted in red cards.

“Obviously the referee made a decision that he made, but I think it’s questionable,” McKennie said. “I think there’s been many other plays like that throughout the tournament on other players that a card wasn’t given at all. It’s disappointing.”

Former Premier League referee Andy Davies also argued that VAR officials failed to follow FIFA protocols by relying on slow-motion and still images to recommend the review.

Although there is no formal appeals process for automatic red-card suspensions, FIFA invoked Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows the governing body to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure during a probationary period. As a result, Balogun is eligible to play against Belgium, though the suspension could be enforced if he receives another red card within the probationary period.

According to OutKick founder and Fox News contributor Clay Travis, President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik, and White House task force leader Andrew Giuliani assembled a legal team to challenge the use of slow-motion replay in Balogun’s case.

The decision has drawn criticism from some European fans and the Belgian soccer federation. However, FIFA previously used the same Article 27 provision to defer part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension following a red card in a 2025 World Cup qualifier, making Balogun’s case consistent with prior precedent.

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