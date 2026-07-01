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Holiday World Announces New Water Roller Coaster for 2027

Cannonball! is set to open in May 2027 as the nation's fastest water roller coaster with the tallest drop.

Published on July 1, 2026

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A roller coaster ride at a theme park called Holiday World, with a large yellow balloon logo visible in the sky.
Cannonball! at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is bringing a new attraction to the park next year.

Cannonball! will be the first and only water roller coaster in the Midwest. The $22 million project is coming to Holiday World in the spring of 2027, becoming the park’s largest single-attraction investment.

The ride will feature a 90-foot hill with a 75-foot drop on uniquely themed boats, reaching speeds up to 45 mph. It’ll be the fastest water roller coaster in the nation and have the tallest drop.

Cannonball! is set to open in May 2027 and will also feature a small-town community pool theme and a Fourth of July cannonball diving competition.

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