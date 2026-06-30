Ballard Submits Over 74K Signatures for Secretary of State Bid

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard submitted over 74,000 signatures Tuesday as part of his independent campaign for Indiana secretary of state, putting him well above the requirement to appear on the 2026 ballot.

Ballard said volunteers collected the signatures over the past four months.

“The total that we’re putting in is over 74,000,” Ballard said. “It’s been quite the journey, to say the least, over the last four months.”

Ballard said the effort represents more than a traditional political campaign.

“I’ve been telling people this is more like a movement than a candidacy,” he said. “People are disillusioned. They’re angry with what’s going on, and they want a different choice.”

Indiana requires independent candidates for statewide office to collect a set number of verified signatures. County election officials will review the petitions and determine how many signatures are valid.

Ballard said he believes the campaign can appeal to voters across party lines.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’ll have Republicans vote for us. We’ll have Democrats vote for us, and we’ll have all those independents,” Ballard said.

Ballard, a Republican who served as Indianapolis mayor from 2008 to 2016, said he entered the race because he believes independent voices are missing from politics.

“This happened because the independent, rational, practical, problem-solving people aren’t running for office anymore,” he said. “That’s a problem.”

The submitted signatures will now go through the verification process. Ballard must have enough certified signatures by the deadline to secure a spot on the 2026 ballot.