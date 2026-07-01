Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/30/26: Ford AI, SAVE Act
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Ford rehires experienced engineers after AI misses the mark
It is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT
Negotiators to Doha
Watch that England Congo FIFA matchup
CNN is shocked to learn that a Communist supports Communists
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