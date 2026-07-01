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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/30/26: Ford AI, SAVE Act

Tony Katz: Ford rehires engineers after AI fail, Pass the SAVE Act now, CNN is shocked that communists support communists

Published on July 1, 2026

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Ford rehires experienced engineers after AI misses the mark

It is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT

Negotiators to Doha

Watch that England Congo FIFA matchup

CNN is shocked to learn that a Communist supports Communists

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