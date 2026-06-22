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US And Iran Negotiations: What’s Going On Behind The Scenes?

The Iranians have already shown a lack of commitment to the MoU, opening and closing the Strait of Hormuz, creating confusion and uncertainty.

Published on June 22, 2026

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  • Memorandum of Understanding lacks enforceability, with Iran's actions creating confusion.
  • Vice President's optimism may be misplaced, as Iran unlikely to show its cards.
  • Ballistic missile capability poses regional threat, potential for new Middle East alliance against Iran.
Vice President Vance Attends US-Iran Peace Talks In Switzerland
Source: Pool / Getty

US And Iran Negotiations: What’s Going On Behind The Scenes?

As the world watches the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, it’s hard not to wonder: what’s really going on behind the scenes? Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired US Army military analyst, to break down the intricacies of the Iran deal and its implications for the region.

The conversation starts with a discussion about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which has been met with skepticism by many. “I think it gets back to enforceability,” says Major Lyons. “What’s actually enforceable within the memorandum, and to me, it doesn’t seem to be very enforceable.” He points out that the Iranians have already shown a lack of commitment to the agreement, with the Straits of Hormuz being closed and then reopened, creating confusion and uncertainty.

Tony and Major Lyons also discuss the role of the Vice President, who has been a key player in the negotiations. “I don’t think he’s engaged in misdirection,” says Major Lyons, “but it very much seems that he has put himself out on a limb.” He notes that the Vice President’s optimism about the deal may be misplaced, and that the Iranians are not people who will show their cards or admit to anything.

The conversation also touches on the issue of ballistic missiles, which has been a point of contention in the negotiations. “A ballistic missile is not the same thing as a nuclear missile,” says Major Lyons, “but it leads to a question of what message is being sent.” He argues that the Iranians should not be allowed to have a large-scale ballistic missile capability, as it poses a threat to regional stability and could be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Major Lyons also points out that the US military is not just a “light switch” that can be turned on and off. “You can’t just sit there and be on pins and needles,” he says. “The military is somewhat analog, and we either have the forces in the region or not.” He notes that the US has a significant military presence in the region, but that it’s unclear what the President’s intentions are.

The conversation also delves into the topic of new alliances and the potential for a “new NATO” in the Middle East. Major Lyons suggests that the US may look to create a new alliance with Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, to counter the Iranian threat. He notes that these countries are not yet fully aligned, but that they may be willing to work together to address the common threat posed by Iran.

As the negotiations continue, it’s clear that the situation is complex and multifaceted. To get a deeper understanding of the issues at play, listen to this segment of the podcast to hear the full conversation between Tony Katz and Major Mike Lyons.

Listen to the “US And Iran Negotiations: What’s Going On Behind The Scenes?” discussion in full here

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