Banks: Colleagues Were Targeted in UFC Terror Plot Over Israel Support

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks said he had colleagues who were targeted in the terror plot foiled by the FBI at the UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday on the White House South Lawn.

Banks told WIBC’s “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Wednesday that the senators who were mentioned in the threats were specifically mentioned because they support Israel.

“This was an antisemitic, anti-American activist who sought to attack a few Republicans because of their political beliefs,” Sen. Banks said. “That type of left-wing violence has no place in our country.”

Sen. Banks thanked the FBI for getting ahead of the attack and preventing something catastrophic from happening.

“The FBI did their job, and the Secret Service and Capitol Police, they’re heroes of mine,” said Banks.

Multiple people have been arrested for the planned explosive drone attack, including a 19-year-old from Ohio.

After hearing about the thwarted plot, Banks called out Democrats for blocking funding for federal law enforcement agencies like ICE, Border Patrol, and the Secret Service.

“You realize with our federal law enforcement, just like our local law enforcement, how important of a job they play,” Sen. Banks added.

Banks also expressed optimism about President Trump’s Iran deal, saying his military and economic actions have weakened Iran.

“The Democrats have been trying to tie the president’s hands for the last several months with these fake war powers resolutions in the Senate,” Sen. Banks. “But once again, America is saving Europe from itself in signing this deal and weakening Iran, preventing them from having a nuclear weapon.”

Sen. Banks called this time a historical moment of American strength.