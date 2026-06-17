Student Says Viral Cross Burning Was Meant to Protest Trump

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

A 21-year-old senior at the University of Illinois Chicago has claimed responsibility for burning a cross in Chicago’s Grant Park, saying the act was intended as a protest against President Donald Trump rather than a racist statement.

The student told NBC 5 Chicago that he placed a red hat on the cross to symbolize a MAGA hat and was protesting the Trump administration. While he said he was aware of the historical significance of cross burnings, he claimed he did not fully understand how strongly the act would be viewed as racially motivated.

“I did know about this historical relevance beforehand,” he told the station. “But I didn’t know the severity, how racially motivated it may seem from what I did.”

The student also released a video taking responsibility for the incident, apologizing to those who were offended while maintaining his opposition to Trump. In the video, he said, “I don’t want to wait ’til his term ends. I don’t want to wait until he may or may not get impeached. I want him gone right now.”

When questioned by NBC reporter Chuck Goudie, the student denied threatening the president, saying he meant Trump should “stand trial to the American people,” not face violence.

Chicago police later confirmed that a person of interest was in custody but said no names would be released until charges are filed.

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The incident initially sparked widespread condemnation, with many leaders viewing it as a possible hate crime due to the long history of cross burnings as symbols of racial intimidation associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was “deeply disturbed” and emphasized that “hate has no place in our city.”

Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church and members of the Chicago City Council’s Black Caucus also condemned the act, with some calling for it to be investigated and treated as a hate crime.