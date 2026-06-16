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Vance Faces Firestorm of Questions During View Debut

The VP defended Trump on affordability, Iran, and Epstein records.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Source: MATT ROURKE / Getty

Vice President JD Vance appeared on the June 16 episode of The View and faced questions on a range of topics, including the affordability crisis, tensions with Iran, the Epstein files, and his evolving relationship with President Donald Trump.

On the cost-of-living crisis, Vance defended the administration’s economic agenda, arguing that Trump’s policies are aimed at lowering costs for working families and improving wages. He also pointed to what he sees as the economic successes of Trump’s first term, including wage growth and gains in manufacturing employment, while acknowledging that he had previously doubted those policies would work.

The most contentious exchange centered on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Vance said he supports full transparency regarding the Epstein files and described himself as “kind of a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff,” citing concerns about Epstein’s connections to wealthy and influential individuals. He pushed back on claims that the White House has withheld information, pointing to the Epstein Files Transparency Act and arguing the administration has sought to release as much information as legally possible.

When challenged by cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro about unreleased documents and Trump’s past relationship with Epstein, Vance insisted that millions of pages have already been made public and said some remaining records require court approval before release.

Vance also addressed his past criticism of Trump, saying he changed his views after witnessing what he considered successful economic results during Trump’s first presidency. He cited wage growth and a manufacturing boom as examples of predictions he made that ultimately proved incorrect, leading him to become a strong supporter of the president.

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