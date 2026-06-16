Democrats' policies are out of touch with everyday Americans' priorities.

Confusion around new Virginia gun law highlights Democrats' disconnect with constituents.

Republicans must address affordability and cost of living to win over voters.

Source: David Baileys / Getty

Are Democrats Really Serious About Winning The Midterms?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind, and according to Cam Edwards, a Second Amendment expert and host of Bearing Arms, the answer is a resounding no.

Edwards joined Tony Katz Today to discuss the latest developments in Virginia, where a new gun control law is set to take effect on July 1st. The law, which bans the manufacture, sale, and transfer of so-called assault firearms, has left many Virginians confused about what exactly is covered and what isn’t.

“It’s the carrying in public part that there’s some confusion over,” Edwards explained. “One of the sponsors of the gun ban bill, State Senator Saddam Salim says, well, no, you’re not going to get arrested for that. But Delegate Dan Helmer, who is the House sponsor of this bill, says, oh no, no, no, if you bring one of these assault firearms into Virginia, you could be arrested, you could be charged, you could face jail time for this misdemeanor crime.”

Edwards pointed out that there’s a lot of confusion about how this law will be enforced, with 15 prosecutors in Virginia saying they won’t enforce it because it’s unconstitutional. “We now have 15 prosecutors in Virginia who’ve said they’re not going to enforce these laws because they’re unconstitutional,” he said.

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But the gun control law is just one of many issues that Democrats are using to try to win over voters in the midterms. Edwards argued that Democrats are giving Republicans a gift by being so out of touch with the concerns of everyday Americans. “Democrats are terrible politicians right now,” he said. “They’re not reaching out to anybody beyond their base.”

One of the key issues that Democrats are using to try to win over voters is the recent UFC fight at the White House, which some on the left have called a “cheapening” of the White House. Edwards wasn’t impressed. “I don’t think that this is going to translate into millions of Americans heading to the polls in November upset because the President had a UFC fight,” he said.

But what’s really driving the midterms, according to Edwards, is the economy. “Affordability is driving things right now,” he said. “I can tell you, Tony, I sat down and I paid my electric bill last week. I used less electricity last month, and my electric bill is higher by about forty dollars. You know, the bills are higher than what they were the last time I went to the grocery store.”

Edwards argued that Republicans need to be talking about this issue every day, not just talking about it, but actually doing things to bring down the cost of living and make life more affordable. “I’m not anti-capitalist. I think that Republicans need to be talking about this issue every day,” he said.

If you want to hear more about this topic, listen to the full episode of the Tony Katz Show to hear more about the midterms, gun control, and the economy.

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