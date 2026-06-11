‘We’ll Bomb the Sh*t Out of Them’: Trump’s Iran Warning

Source: KEN CEDENO / Getty

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to “bomb the sh*t” out of the country if its leaders fail to reach a peace agreement with the United States.

In an interview from the White House Situation Room with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Wednesday, Trump discussed a recent U.S. military operation involving 49 Tomahawk missiles. He described the strikes as both “violent and vicious.”

Yingst recounted the conversation during an appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, telling co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones that Trump is now “negotiating with bombs.” According to Yingst, senior Iranian officials contacted the president directly and were “asking him to stop the bombing.”

Trump’s message, Yingst said, was clear: if Iran does not agree to a “good faith deal,” “We’ll bomb the sh*t out of them tonight.”

Yingst explained:

“When we step back here, the president is now negotiating with bombs. He told me overnight that if they are unwilling to sign an agreement, we’ll bomb the S out of them tonight. And so this is really expected to be ongoing if the Iranians are unwilling to make that good faith deal. But the sense that I got speaking with President Trump, who was inside the Situation room during our call — and he was alongside vice president JD Vance and special envoys Kushner and Witkoff — is that the United States understands who they’re dealing with. Vice President Vance, who is leading is negotiations, really laid out exactly who the Iranians are and he has a firm grasp on the games they’re trying to play at the negotiating table and President Trump is fed up with that. And he said the Iranians have been tapping the U.S. along, and he’s not going to stand for it. That is why he launched these strikes overnight to put new pressure on the Iranian regime. These were much more extensive than what we saw before. 49 tomahawk missiles soaring through the sky and ultimately slamming into these targets within inches of the location they were expected to hit. The president was getting real-time updates in the situation room ordering these strikes overnight. And again, we do expect more strikes to continued if the Iranians do not sign on the dotted line.”

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The threat echoes a claim Trump previously made regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. In an audio recording leaked in 2024, Trump said he warned Putin against attacking Ukraine.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the shit out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,'” Trump is heard telling wealthy donors in the recording, which was later aired on CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins. “And then he goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10 percent.”