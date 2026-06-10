Phone Scrolling Causes Many to Miss Life’s Biggest Moments

Source: Miljan Živković / Getty

A new survey suggests that excessive phone use is causing many adults to miss some of life’s most memorable moments.

Research involving 2,000 smartphone users found that one in 10 adults have missed a once-in-a-lifetime event because they were distracted by scrolling on their phones. Among the moments respondents reported missing were winning goals at sporting events, the exchange of wedding rings, and birthday candle celebrations.

Nearly half of those surveyed (46 percent) admitted they have used their phones in situations where they should have been more present. Additionally, 49 percent said they frequently lose track of what they are doing after switching between multiple apps.

Phone distractions also appear to affect entertainment and travel experiences. More than half (52 percent) said they have become so distracted by their phones that they needed to rewind a movie or missed important plot points altogether. Meanwhile, 42 percent admitted scrolling while at the beach or seaside instead of enjoying their surroundings, and 41 percent said they become distracted by their devices while sightseeing on vacation. Another 27 percent acknowledged unintentionally scrolling during concerts or sporting events.

As a result, one-third (33 percent) worry they are not fully present in their own lives because of their smartphone habits.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Media O2 following the launch of its “O2 scroll stopper” callback service featuring Spice Girl Mel B. The initiative is designed to help people regain control of interruptions and encourage more intentional phone use.

Nicola Green of the media and telecommunications company said: “Digital technology is central to our lives, with many positive impacts, but these results shows that people don’t always feel in control of how they use it.

“With a significant proportion of time online now unintentional, it points to a shift in how digital habits are forming and the impact that is having on people’s day-to-day wellbeing.

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“That is exactly why we’re giving the nation the ultimate, straight-talking wake-up call to break the doomscrolling cycle so they can get more control over the time they spend online.”

The findings also revealed that 66 percent of respondents pick up their phones without a specific reason, while 35 percent said they have spent far longer scrolling than intended in places such as the bathroom.

When asked why they continue scrolling, 50 percent cited boredom as the main reason. Habit was identified by 45 percent, while 37 percent blamed notifications, highlighting the strong influence digital platforms have on daily behavior.

Almost half of respondents (47 percent) said they wish they could reclaim the time they have spent on their smartphones. If given that opportunity, 39 percent would spend more time with loved ones, 32 percent would exercise more, and 27 percent would pursue additional experiences.

The survey also found that scrolling habits are affecting sleep. More than half (57 percent) said they stay up later than planned because of phone use, spending an average of 36 extra minutes browsing apps. According to OnePoll figures, 45 percent believe their scrolling habits have negatively affected their sleep quality.

Among the activities most likely to cause people to lose track of time on their phones were social media (44 percent), online searches (30 percent), and messaging apps (29 percent). News content (26 percent), short-form videos (25 percent), and online shopping (12 percent) were also cited as common reasons for unintended scrolling.

People interested in trying the O2 scroll stopper can send a WhatsApp message to 078682 89802 or request a pre-recorded callback from Mel B.

Mel B said: “We’ve all fallen into the trap of repeatedly checking our phones and staying on them without even thinking about what we are doing, but I’m helping the nation to put a big stop to that.

“I’m a massive advocate for taking a break from my phone and that’s why I’m giving you that much-needed nudge to get away from a screen, to look up and get back to the good stuff happening right in front of you.

“And if I have to give you a bit of a telling-off to do it, well, that’s why they call me Scary – but you know it’s because I care.”

The top situations where adults admitted scrolling on their phones instead of fully enjoying the moment were:

At a family gathering or celebration While out with friends at a pub or bar At the beach or by the seaside On holiday while sightseeing During a scenic train journey While walking in the countryside At a sporting event in a stadium or arena At a concert or live event During a special meal at a restaurant At a wedding ceremony or reception