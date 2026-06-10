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Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/10/26: US Strikes Back, Nazi Platner

Tony Katz: Missing OPHS Money, US Strikes Iran Back, Socialist Seattle Mayor wants drug addicts in jail, Nazi Platner

Published on June 10, 2026

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US strikes Iran back

Nazi Graham Platner wins Maine Primary

Vance refers Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison to DOJ for probe over House panel’s damning fraud report

Socialists answer to drug users on the streets: Jail 

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