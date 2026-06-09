Johnson Casts Doubt on California Vote Counting System

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House Speaker Mike Johnson intensified Republican criticism of California’s election system on Monday, arguing that the state’s prolonged vote-counting process “stinks to high heaven” amid growing GOP complaints about last week’s primary election results.

Johnson echoed concerns voiced by President Donald Trump and other Republicans after mail-in ballots counted following Election Day altered the standings in a key California race. Republican Spencer Pratt fell to third place as additional votes were tallied, while Democrat Tom Steyer gained ground on Republican Steve Hilton.

“They are counting votes weeks after the election,” Johnson said, while stopping short of directly claiming the election was rigged. “I’m not saying it’s rigged. I’m saying it stinks to high heaven, and everybody knows that.”

Trump escalated the controversy over the weekend by calling the election “rigged” and ending an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker after being challenged on the claim.

Johnson also questioned California’s election procedures, saying, “Let’s have votes on an election the day of the election. That’s what many states are able to do. I think California is playing around with this.”

You can listen to Craig Collins discuss the Los Angeles mayoral race here: