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Conspiracy Corner With Carl

They’re Not Soft On Crime, They’re Pro Crime

Regressive DAs in blue cities purposely allow crime to flourish to crush the residents and keep them hopeless and desperate

Published on June 8, 2026

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  • Conservatives argue the prosecutor is intentionally undermining the justice system to reshape society.
  • They claim the prosecutor refuses to hold violent criminals accountable, leading to more crime.
  • Calls for holding parents responsible for their children's actions, not just the children themselves.
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
Source: (PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC)

They’re Not Soft On Crime, They’re Pro Crime

The recent murder of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham in Indianapolis has sparked a heated debate about the city’s handling of crime. The suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile, has been arrested in connection to the case, leaving many to question the city’s justice system. In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle, host Ethan Hatcher:  and Conspiracy Carl, delve into the issue of crime and punishment in America’s blue cities.

According to Carl, the problem lies not just in incompetence, but in malice. “They’re not soft on crime, they’re pro-crime,” he says. “They love it. The more crime, the better for them, because the more society is broken down, you have desperation, you have people out of work, businesses don’t want to come into these cities.” Carl argues that the city’s judges and” prosecutors” are manipulating the system to reshape society in their own image.

Ryan Mears and regressives always blame the gun not the person pulling the trigger. Carl points out that even if guns were banned, crime would still exist. “Look what happens in the United Kingdom,” he says. “You have just a bunch of stab woundings. So instead of the 23-year-old graduate student from IU dying of a gunshot to the head, he would have died with a stab wound.” Carl believes that the focus should be on holding parents accountable for their children’s actions, rather than just the children themselves.

Host Ethan Hatcher agrees, saying that if parents are not held responsible, they will continue to unleash their “little hellions” on society. “You’re not going to solve these problems while you still have a prosecutor like Ryan Mears in office,” he says. “He’s totally unwilling, ideologically committed against actually holding these maniacs accountable.”

Senator Jim Banks has taken Mears to task for his track record, saying that the city’s soft on crime policies are “ruining this great city.” Banks argues that the rest of Indiana, particularly the “Donut counties” around Indianapolis, are being punished by Marion County’s refusal to address the issue. “Ryan Mears is a prosecutor gone rogue,” he says. “He refuses to keep violent criminals behind bars. He’s a failure and an absolute failure of a prosecutor.”

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The conversation highlights the need for a more effective approach to addressing crime and punishment. As Ethan points it, “We need to look at these judges like we look at bartenders. If you have a bartender who sees somebody that’s obviously been overserved and is intoxicated, and they continue to serve them, and that person then gets behind the wheel and kills somebody, you can prosecute the bartender for negligent serving as well.” It’s time for a change in the way the city approaches crime and punishment.

To hear more about this important issue and the conversation between Ethan Hatcher and Conspiracy Carl, tune in to the full episode of Saturday Night on the Circle.

Listen to the “They’re Not Soft On Crime, They’re Pro Crime” discussion in full here

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts 

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Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

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