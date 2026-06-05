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14‑Year‑Old Faces Murder, Felony Murder in Scrogham Case

Prosecutor: 14‑Year‑Old Faces Murder, Felony Murder in Scrogham Case

A 14-year-old boy faces charges following the fatal shooting of Brett Scrogham during an attempted robbery, prosecutors announced Friday.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Ryan Mears
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old boy has been charged following the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham during an attempted robbery in a downtown parking garage, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

The shooting happened on May 28. Scrogham, a recent graduate of the IU Kelley School of Business, died a couple of days later.

According to prosecutors, the teenager faces charges of felony murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

“A 14-year-old is alleged to have made a tragic and devastating decision to kill someone with a firearm,” Mears said in a statement, while also pushing back against outside political commentary on the case. “Prior to this incident, this 14-year-old had no involvement with the criminal justice system. Despite that, elected officials from outside Marion County rushed to suggest that this case supports the false narrative of a broader pattern involving repeat violent offenders. This is not true.”

“In addition to the charges that we have filed, we’ve also filed a petition to waive this case to adult court, meaning that a Marion County Court Judge will ultimately make the decision as to whether or not this individual should be tried as a juvenile in juvenile court or as an adult in adult court,” Mears said in a press conference.

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