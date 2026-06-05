Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/5/26: CA Count, WH UFC, NYT Platner
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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America 250 concert cancelled
Senate stays up late to advance reconciliation bill
Trump isn’t sowing doubt. No one thinks the California vote counting makes sense – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/california-governor-race-close-trump-doubt/
Trump pushing to expand coal production
The Israel Jew hate now in the UFC – https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/sean-strickland-says-hes-banned-045759953.html?guccounter=1
….it’s just boring at this point. Yet, more and more dangerous for lots of Americans.
NY Times running cover for Nazi tattoo wearing Platner, who also allegedly abuses women