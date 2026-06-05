Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/5/26: CA Count, WH UFC, NYT Platner

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Senate stays up late to advance reconciliation bill Trump isn’t sowing doubt. No one thinks the California vote counting makes sense – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/california-governor-race-close-trump-doubt/ Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Trump pushing to expand coal production