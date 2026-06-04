Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/4/26: Gas Tax, Brett Scrogham

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Cease fire brokered between Lebanon and Israel. Again. – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-forces-shoot-down-iranian-missiles-drones-in-response-to-fresh-attacks-on-kuwait-bahrain#post-2391095

The House votes against war with Iran. And it means nothing – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-suffers-rare-house-defeat-bipartisan-vote-moves-withdraw-troops-from-iran-conflict

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….they hate Trump more than they want to end a terrorist regime. There is no reason to have respect for any of them.

Henry Nowak case illustrates the continued decline of the UK