Would You Live on a “Floating City?”

The Freedom Ship, an idea from the 90s, may be finally coming to fruition as the world’s first “floating city.” The megaship would have a capacity of 80,000 people and include schools, museums and even a sports stadium.

Freedom Cruise International makes it a point that this isn’t just another cruise ship.

“The Freedom Ship is envisioned as a permanently mobile city at sea—designed for long-term residence rather than short-term travel. It is not a cruise ship and not defined by destinations or itineraries. Instead, it is planned as a stable, self-contained urban environment that continuously circumnavigates the globe while supporting everyday life.”

Freedom Cruise Line CEO Roger Gooch says he is confident they can pull-off the $16 billion ship, but capitalizing would be key. The ‘city’ would have homes for around 50,000 people and rooms for up to 10,000 tourists, with a crew of 20,000.

The vessel would be big enough to have not just the traditional cruise line elements like shops and night clubs, but also schools, water parks, museums, food halls, and a 15,000-seat sports stadium.

See The Freedom Ship Layout Plans Here

The ship would be about a mile long, too big for any dock so residents would arrive by ferries or one of the eight helipads the ship will host.

The ‘city’ would be consistently on international waters, circling the world every two to three years all powered by nuclear energy.

Hammer and Nigel discuss if they would ever consider living on a floating city: