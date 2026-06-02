Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/2/26: NJ ICE, Leaked Trump Call

NJ ICE protestors likely paid

Who leaked the Trump – Netanyahu phone call to Axios? DOJ to cancel $1.776B Anti-Weaponization Fund after fierce blowback from GOP in Congress Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Caitlin Clark: “Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her”