Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/28/26: Bears, Trump, Jill, Joe
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Illinois is in a panic over the Bears leaving
More strikes against Iran
Trump doesn’t care about the midterms
Jill thought Joe was having a stroke
Illegal alien insects invading California
8% lack health insurance, and it’s expected to rise
What do the delegates want?
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