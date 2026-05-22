Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/22/26: Senate breaks, Busch, Diego
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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All eyes on the sky as it’s Carb Day and the Indy 500 on Sunday
“We don’t need no stinkin reconciliation bill!” Senate goes home – https://www.axios.com/2026/05/21/trump-weaponization-fund-senate-ice-funding
Left going nuts over the anti-weaponization fund
Kyle Busch dead at 41 – https://wibc.com/887750/nascars-kyle-busch-dead-at-41/
Diego Morales staying in the race
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