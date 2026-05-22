Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/22/26: Senate breaks, Busch, Diego

All eyes on the sky as it’s Carb Day and the Indy 500 on Sunday

“We don’t need no stinkin reconciliation bill!” Senate goes home – https://www.axios.com/2026/05/21/trump-weaponization-fund-senate-ice-funding Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Left going nuts over the anti-weaponization fund

Kyle Busch dead at 41 – https://wibc.com/887750/nascars-kyle-busch-dead-at-41/