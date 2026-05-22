Listen Live
Close
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Rise For Good With Duffy’s Dough

Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Rise For Good With Duffy’s Dough

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What happens when Bobby Ewing of Dallas and Pam Beesly’s mom from The Office get together? (Besides being adorable and wholesome) they make some good bread and for an even better cause!

Patrick Duffy, known for Dallas and Step-by-Step and Linda Purl, known for Happy Days, Matlock and The Office are now becoming known for something you knead to know about, sourdough!

Duffy’s Dough is a line of artisan sourdough take and bake bread. Patrick told Hammer and Nigel that each loaf is made from one of his mother’s sourdough starters that date back to the 50s.

“My mother got (the starter) in Alaska in 1952, so literally every loaf of bread that we sell now is made directly from my mother’s sour dough starter from ’74.”

Not only is the sourdough great for you (hello good gut health,) but it also helps our community, too. Linda says that 100% of their profits made go directly to hunger relief. She said that is why they were happy to partner with Kroger, who have the same mission.

“They’re serious about their zero hunger, zero waste policy. Just in Indiana alone or the division alone, they gave away three point five million meals last year, I mean and that’s huge.”

Duffy and Purl will be at the Kroger in Brownsburg , 975 N. Green Street from 1:30pm-3pm for autographs and photos on Friday, May 22nd.

Find a loaf of Duffy’s Dough at a Kroger near you and break bread with your family for a good cause.

Listen to the full interview with Patrick and Linda where they talk about working with Larry Hagman, answering an old myth about the Dallas set, working on The Office and how they started making their own bread in their garage!

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

Marne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Police Tape
Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The Controversial Fight Over a Roundabout

Local News
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Qualifying
Sports News  |  24/7 News Source

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Dead At 41

IMPD arrest
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

Gov. Mike Braun
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Braun Discusses Data Centers, China at Event in Elkhart

US-crime-shooting
10 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

Indianapolis’ Crime Hotspots: 10 Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Know About

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

I-70 Semi-Truck Fire
Local  |  Staff

Semi-Truck Fire Closes I-70 in Hancock County

Todd Rokita
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Calls on Secretary of State Morales to Exit Race

Max Engling
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former 5th District Candidate Announces Secretary of State Run

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana

Quitting smoking - male hand crushing cigarette
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Higher Tobacco Taxes Bring Indiana $170M in Revenue

Local  |  Staff

AMBER Alert for 6‑Month‑Old Indy Girl Canceled

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close