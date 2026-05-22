Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Rise For Good With Duffy’s Dough

What happens when Bobby Ewing of Dallas and Pam Beesly’s mom from The Office get together? (Besides being adorable and wholesome) they make some good bread and for an even better cause!

Patrick Duffy, known for Dallas and Step-by-Step and Linda Purl, known for Happy Days, Matlock and The Office are now becoming known for something you knead to know about, sourdough!

Duffy’s Dough is a line of artisan sourdough take and bake bread. Patrick told Hammer and Nigel that each loaf is made from one of his mother’s sourdough starters that date back to the 50s.

“My mother got (the starter) in Alaska in 1952, so literally every loaf of bread that we sell now is made directly from my mother’s sour dough starter from ’74.”

Not only is the sourdough great for you (hello good gut health,) but it also helps our community, too. Linda says that 100% of their profits made go directly to hunger relief. She said that is why they were happy to partner with Kroger, who have the same mission.

“They’re serious about their zero hunger, zero waste policy. Just in Indiana alone or the division alone, they gave away three point five million meals last year, I mean and that’s huge.”

Duffy and Purl will be at the Kroger in Brownsburg , 975 N. Green Street from 1:30pm-3pm for autographs and photos on Friday, May 22nd.

Find a loaf of Duffy’s Dough at a Kroger near you and break bread with your family for a good cause.

Listen to the full interview with Patrick and Linda where they talk about working with Larry Hagman, answering an old myth about the Dallas set, working on The Office and how they started making their own bread in their garage!