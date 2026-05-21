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Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men

Caitlin Clark’s impact on basketball merchandise continues to stand out.

Her presence in recent Fanatics U.S. basketball jersey sales has sparked conversation across the basketball world.

That order is notable for one clear reason: Clark sits ahead of three of the NBA’s biggest commercial stars.

LeBron James has spent more than 20 years as one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

has spent more than 20 years as one of the sport’s most recognizable figures. Luka Doncic brings a major international following.

brings a major international following. Victor Wembanyama entered the league with rare global attention.

Clark ranking above all three shows that her appeal reaches well beyond the WNBA’s core audience.

The result is especially significant because the WNBA operates on a smaller commercial platform than the NBA.

NBA stars benefit from broader global exposure, deeper retail reach, and a longer-established merchandise machine.

Clark has still climbed into that group, which underscores the scale of fan demand around her.

That demand was clear from the start of her pro career.

Clark’s Indiana Fever draft jersey sold out in less than an hour and became one of Fanatics’ fastest-selling draft jerseys.

Taken together, the rankings offer another measure of Clark’s growing place in the business of basketball.

Tale a look below at Top-Selling Jersey Numbers Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men.

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1. Steph Curry

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Stephen Curry: The only player above Clark, Curry continues to hold the top spot with his global reach, historic popularity, championship pedigree, and deep fan loyalty that keep his jersey in high demand.