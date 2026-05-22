Analyst believes the Ayatollah and regime must be destroyed for Iranians to determine their own future.

Skepticism over potential deal with Iran, given the entrenched leadership and lack of a centralized IRGC.

Recommendation for the US to take a firmer stance, with the threat of severe consequences if Iran does not comply.

Source: szakalikus / Getty

Situation With Iran Is Reaching A Boiling Point

As the world watches the ongoing drama between the United States and Iran, one thing is clear: the stakes are higher than ever. Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired United States Army military analyst, to break down the latest developments and offer a dose of reality to the situation.

The conversation starts with the China trip, where the President’s visit was met with a mix of flattery and warnings. According to Major Lyons, “I took it as very performative and started out, from my perspective as very Machiavellian. In fact, Trump kept flattering and he kept saying what a great partner he’s going to be, and and and really overstating a lot of expectations about it.” The analyst believes that the President’s words were an attempt to project power, but ultimately fell flat.

The discussion then shifts to the Middle East, where the situation with Iran is reaching a boiling point. Major Lyons is adamant that the US needs to take a firmer stance, saying “I believe that the Ayatollah and the entire regime has to be destroyed and anybody who replaces them until they are quite literally dead and the people are able to determine their own future.” He emphasizes that the current pause is not a sign of weakness, but rather a strategic move to regroup and reassess the situation.

One of the key points of contention is the idea of a deal with Iran. Major Lyons is skeptical, stating “I don’t think there’s any agreement as to whether or not there is an Iranian leadership in power in place that could make this kind of deal to begin with.” He believes that the current leadership is too entrenched and that any deal would be a temporary fix at best.

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The conversation also touches on the role of the IRGC, Iran’s elite military force. Major Lyons notes that the IRGC “does not exist as a centralized fighting force. It exists as separate, almost proxy like ways that they’ve all operated in a Rock and Lebanon and Gaza and places like that throughout the world.” He suggests that a military operation to take out the IRGC would require a significant number of troops, potentially as many as 2,500.

As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the US needs to take a firmer stance. Major Lyons advises the President to “see the next response, and if it’s not absolutely substantial, if it moves the goal line a substantial amount, that they agree to three or four things that are major, then perhaps we can kind of move this along and then quickly get to things that we want right away done right away.” He also warns that if the Iranians don’t comply, the US should be prepared to take more drastic measures, saying “we’ll take out all the lines, we’ll take out cyber, we’ll use kinetic and soft power inside and not because we recognize we have to have to be rebuilt very quickly. But it’ll be enough of a damage that the rebuilt can go very quickly, but it’ll still put great pressure on the regime.”

To hear more of this insightful conversation and get a deeper understanding of the situation, tune in to the full episode of this podcast.

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