Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Just Say No To Diego

Tony Katz is calling out the delegates who are about to vote for Secretary of State, questioning their decision to support Diego Morales. In a passionate and straightforward address, the speaker expresses their concerns about Morales’ qualifications and character.

Tony is blunt regarding those who will vote for Diego, “You’re wrong. I think we should fight about this. I think I should come to the convention and get nose to nose with you.” This is a clear indication of the speaker’s frustration with the situation and their desire to engage in a more meaningful discussion about the issues at hand.

One of the main reasons the speaker is opposed to Morales is his perceived elitism and lack of accountability. He points out that Diego has a history of making questionable decisions, such as giving jobs to his brother-in-law and taking expensive trips that he won’t account for. The speaker also criticizes Morales’ staff for being made up of “Tokyo roses” who will say anything he tells them to say, which they describe as “very weird.”

The speaker is particularly concerned about the potential consequences of supporting Morales, stating, “You do not get victory with Diego Morales. You might squeak by. You have the most opportunity to lose with Diego Morales.” This is a stark warning to the delegates, who are considering whether to back Morales in the upcoming election.

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Tony is not interested in a conversation about alleged purity, but rather wants to focus on the facts and what’s actually happening. They ask the delegates, “What are you doing? What are you doing?” This is a call to action, urging them to think critically about their decision and consider the potential risks of supporting Morales.

The speaker’s comments are a clear indication that this is a contentious issue, and the stakes are high. With the filing deadlines just a couple of days away, it’s possible that new candidates may enter the mix, further complicating the situation. The speaker’s passionate plea to the delegates is a reminder that politics should be about winning, not about personal agendas or ideologies.

Listen to the “Just Say No To Diego”discussion in full here: