THIS WILL MAKE YOU LAUGH (Apparently)

From gas prices and grumpy Facebook posts by friends to headaches with end of the school year to-do’s, we ALL could use a good laugh.

An old video clip of a “Laughter Yoga” session is going viral for claiming their exercise will make you laugh.

The clip is from 1995 with a therapeutic practice developed by Dr. Madan Kataria that is supposed to positively change your mood. The instructor leads the ‘student’ in a “ha-ha” mantra. They basically repeat the word “ha” in several different ways and the student repeats. The forced rhythmic laughter is supposed to trigger the body’s “happy hormones” like endorphins and dopamine.

The idea is tricking your brain into thinking that you’re laughing will inevitably lead to real genuine laughter.

Hammer and Nigel test it out and let’s just say… someone’s mood definitely changed.