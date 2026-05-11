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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/11/26: JMV, AOC, Op Chaos

Tony Katz: JMV, AOC, Light Sabers, Operation Chaos

Published on May 11, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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JMV talks about the Pacers’ gamble that failed. 

JMV
Source: JMV / JMV on the Fan

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    AOC exposes her ignorance (AGAIN)

Today on the Marketplace:    Light Sabers

Dems conducting “Operation Chaos” to save Indiana Senator Spencer Deery?

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News
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