Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/11/26: JMV, AOC, Op Chaos
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
JMV talks about the Pacers’ gamble that failed.
Today’s Popcorn Moment: AOC exposes her ignorance (AGAIN)
Today on the Marketplace: Light Sabers
Dems conducting “Operation Chaos” to save Indiana Senator Spencer Deery?
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