Listen Live
Close
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Hammer and Nigel’s “Fun Facts for Kids!”

Published on May 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here at The Hammer and Nigel Show we talk about a lot of grown-up things from local politics to well, booze. From time-to-time Hammer likes to include the younger listeners.

This brings us to a segment Hammer likes to call “Fun Facts for Kids!” He reads off very true facts to ‘educate’ our younger audience. Now the “fun” part is a bit questionable, just ask Nigel.

Hear Hammer’s latest fun facts that are all about death, crime, and bacteria! You can also check out a few examples below:

  1. More people have died taking selfies than in shark attacks in several recent years. SO REMEMBER KIDS, the next time you take a selfie on your phone, statistics show you are closer to a sudden and shocking young death!
Two happy teen girls taking selfie on campus stairs
Source: Carolina Fernandez Varela / Getty

2. A neglected toothbrush can accumulate bacteria, mold, and particles from bathroom air….including fecal matter. So kids, next time you brush your teeth, you are basically putting your dad’s turds in your mouth!

Closeup view of multicolored toothbrushes in the jar on the table in the bath
Source: serebryannikov / Getty

3. Did you know that the average mattress could doubles in weight over about 10 years because of accumulated dust mites, dead skin and urine! 

African-American woman sleeping in bed at home
Source: Maca and Naca / Getty

4. Hey kids, did you know about “body farms?” Human bodies are left outdoors to decompose and rot so forensic scientists can study death investigations from grisly murders.

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

5. Afraid of death? A blood clot in your leg can form with almost no warning, break loose, travel to your lungs, and become life-threatening in minutes.

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Source: (Pornpak Khunatorn/Getty Images)

FUN FACTS FOR KIDS (not suitable for any kid you actually care about)

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Washington D.C.
Local  |  John Herrick

NCAA Approves Expansion Of Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

Richard and Ashley Kelly
Local  |  FOX 59

Richard Kelly to Resign as Clinton Co. Sheriff as He, Wife Plead Guilty to Jail Commissary Criminal Charges

Foster Care Announcement
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Expands New Parent Leave Policy to Include Foster Parents

Indiana Pacers v San Antonio Spurs
Local  |  Staff

Pacers’ Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade

Ethan Lessig
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Carmel Man Accused of Rape Now Facing Sexual Battery Charges

Stand For Children
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Stand for Children: Helping Indy Parents Navigate the School System

A portrait of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

AG Rokita Files Lawsuit Against Roblox and Discord

Congressional Redistricting Bill Fails In Indiana Senate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sweet: Indiana GOP Losses Show Pushback on Redistricting

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

People Demand Answers After Fatal Indy Rental Shooting

Wireless Symbol
Local  |  John Herrick

How Comcast is Partnering with Indiana to Improve Broadband Service

Hancock Health
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Marks One Year of Lifesaving Donor Milk Partnership

Indiana State Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Police Shooting Kills Woman in South Bend

Derek Childress
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Lafayette Man Charged with Arson for Setting Apartment on Fire

Lewis May mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Bloomington Police Make Arrest in Shooting from Little 500 Weekend

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close