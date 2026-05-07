Hammer and Nigel’s “Fun Facts for Kids!”
Here at The Hammer and Nigel Show we talk about a lot of grown-up things from local politics to well, booze. From time-to-time Hammer likes to include the younger listeners.
This brings us to a segment Hammer likes to call “Fun Facts for Kids!” He reads off very true facts to ‘educate’ our younger audience. Now the “fun” part is a bit questionable, just ask Nigel.
Hear Hammer’s latest fun facts that are all about death, crime, and bacteria! You can also check out a few examples below:
- More people have died taking selfies than in shark attacks in several recent years. SO REMEMBER KIDS, the next time you take a selfie on your phone, statistics show you are closer to a sudden and shocking young death!
2. A neglected toothbrush can accumulate bacteria, mold, and particles from bathroom air….including fecal matter. So kids, next time you brush your teeth, you are basically putting your dad’s turds in your mouth!
3. Did you know that the average mattress could doubles in weight over about 10 years because of accumulated dust mites, dead skin and urine!
4. Hey kids, did you know about “body farms?” Human bodies are left outdoors to decompose and rot so forensic scientists can study death investigations from grisly murders.
5. Afraid of death? A blood clot in your leg can form with almost no warning, break loose, travel to your lungs, and become life-threatening in minutes.
FUN FACTS FOR KIDS (not suitable for any kid you actually care about)