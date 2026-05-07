Hammer and Nigel’s “Fun Facts for Kids!”

Here at The Hammer and Nigel Show we talk about a lot of grown-up things from local politics to well, booze. From time-to-time Hammer likes to include the younger listeners.

This brings us to a segment Hammer likes to call “Fun Facts for Kids!” He reads off very true facts to ‘educate’ our younger audience. Now the “fun” part is a bit questionable, just ask Nigel.

Hear Hammer’s latest fun facts that are all about death, crime, and bacteria! You can also check out a few examples below: