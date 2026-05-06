The One Slang Word That’s Stood The Test of Time

From ‘far-out’ and ‘groovy’ to ‘boss’ and ‘tight’ to ‘rizz’ and that ‘slaps,’ each generation has their fair share of questionable slang. However, one slang word has lasted through the decades and according to one linguist, ‘stood the test of time.’

COOL

The PBS series “Otherwords” explores the stories behind some of the most common words we take for granted today. Host, Sociolinguist Erica Brozovsky explained in one episode that while most slang words come and go, the word “cool” has lasted over 100 years and is used now more than ever.

She says part of the reason “cool” has lasted so long is because of how versatile it is. Cool can describe something as impressive or stylish, but also laid-back or likeable. Someone could tell you to “cool it,” while also asking if “we are cool?”

Hammer and Nigel talk about if they think cool really is standing the test of time and even brainstorm what other slang words could last another 100 years!