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Chick-fil-A Worker Busted in Wild $80K Mac & Cheese Scam

Chick-fil-A Worker Busted in Wild $80K Mac & Cheese Scam

Published on May 5, 2026

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A former Texas Chick-fil-A employee is being charged with funneling more than $80,000 in fraudulent refunds to his personal credit cards. How did he do it? It’s rather cheesy…

The mac-n-cheese scheme all started back in November of 2025. The former Chick-fil-A employee, who had been recently fired, snuck into his old workplace and charged roughly 800 fake orders for macaroni and cheese trays at a register. He then immediately issued himself a refund to his personal credit cards.

Officials estimated the young man exceeded $80,000 in refunds. He faces charges of property theft, money laundering and evading arrest, which is up to 10 years in state prison. We hope the judge not only throws the book at him, but seals it with a “my pleasure!”

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