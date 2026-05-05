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Hear Indiana Expands Services to Adults

Hear Indiana announced it will expand its services in 2026 to include adults who are deaf and hard of hearing, marking the first time the nonprofit will serve patients beyond childhood.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Hear Indiana Expands Services to Adults

INDIANAPOLIS — Hear Indiana announced it will expand its services in 2026 to include adults who are deaf and hard of hearing, marking the first time the nonprofit will serve patients beyond childhood.

The organization, which has focused on pediatric hearing care since 1971, began welcoming back former patients earlier this year. Services for new adult patients are expected to begin this spring.

CEO Ellyn McCall said the expansion reflects the organization’s long-term commitment to patients and families.

“This is a natural next step in our mission,” McCall said, noting that many former patients still need ongoing care after aging out of pediatric programs.

Hear Indiana reports that more than 150 patients have aged out in recent years. The new services aim to provide continuity of care while leveraging the organization’s experienced audiology team and multidisciplinary support, including speech-language pathology and aural rehabilitation.

Leaders also say the expansion will help sustain pediatric services. Revenue from adult care will support the nonprofit’s goal of ensuring no child is turned away due to cost.

Community members can support the initiative through donations or by scheduling services.

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