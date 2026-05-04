Rubio to Meet Pope Leo XIV Amid U.S.-Vatican Strains

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, according to the Vatican, as tensions continue between the United States, Italy and the Holy See. During his visit to Rome, Rubio is also expected to meet Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and possibly Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, though officials have not publicly confirmed details.

The meeting comes amid an ongoing dispute involving President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV and Meloni. Tensions began rising in March after the pope criticized the war in Iran and condemned the use of Christian teachings to justify violence—remarks widely interpreted as directed at U.S. leadership, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In April, the conflict escalated when Trump called the pope out on social media, saying he was “weak on crime” and accusing him of “catering to the Radical Left.” The pope responded directly during a press appearance before a 10-day trip to Africa, stating, “I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel. And that’s what I believe I am called here to do.”

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While traveling, Leo delivered speeches criticizing authoritarian leadership, which many interpreted as further criticism of Trump, though the pope later denied targeting specific individuals. Despite that, Trump and other U.S. officials continued their criticism.

Meloni, once a strong Trump ally, sided with the pope, saying, “I find President Trump’s remarks about the Holy Father unacceptable.” Trump responded by saying he was “shocked by her,” adding, “I thought she was brave, but I was wrong.”

Meloni recently said she has not spoken with Trump since their disagreement but emphasized that Italy’s relationship with the United States remains “solid.”