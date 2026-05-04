Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis’ Weekend Of Violence

What is Joe Hogsett's plan for curbing violence?

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Call for community leaders to openly share their plans and actions to address the issue of gun violence.
  • Emphasis on the need for a proactive, not just reactive, approach to prevent shootings during warmer months.
  • Demand for accountability and transparency from local officials on their efforts to engage with the community and find solutions.
Joe Hogsett
Source: Ryan Hedrick / Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis’ Weekend Of Violence

This past weekend, Indianapolis experienced two separate shooting incidents, one near Castleton Square and another at an after-prom party. As we grapple with the aftermath, questions arise about what we can do to prevent such tragedies and what our community leaders are doing to address the issue.

Tony Katz discussed the recent shootings and the need for action and transparency. “I’m happy to see the nationwide trend of decreasing shootings, but what are we going to do?” he asks. “What is our level of proaction? If we were to ask the IMPD, would we hear, ‘Here’s what we’re doing, here’s how we’re changing things’?”

Tony emphasizes the importance of community leaders being open and honest about their plans to address the issue. “What is the situation regarding what we do in Castleton? What is the actual plan that we keep getting told about, but we haven’t ever actually seen?” he questions.

Tony also highlights the connection between the warmer months and increased friction. “When the weather warms up, more people are out, and you have more potential for friction.” He’s calling for a proactive approach, not just a reactive one. “What do you want? What are we doing? Just curious as people who navigate these streets.”

Tony stresses the need for community leaders to be transparent about their plans and actions. He’s not pointing fingers, but rather encouraging a conversation about what we can do to prevent such incidents. “None of this is because of Joe Hogsett,” he says, “You cannot point to the plan, nor can you point to the statement or statements plural where a hog set has been proactive in engaging culturally with Indianapolis to try and bring an end to these issues.”

As we move forward, it’s essential to have an open and honest dialogue about what we can do to make our community safer. Tony’s questions and concerns are a call to action, not just for our community leaders, but for all of us. We need to be proactive, not just reactive, and we need to demand transparency from those in power.

If you’re interested in hearing more about Tony’s thoughts on this topic and what we can do to make a difference, tune in to the full segment and join the discussion about how we can work together to create a safer, more transparent community.

Listen to the “Indianapolis’ Weekend Of Violence” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Tucker Carlson caught lying about anti-christ comment about Trump

Today on the Marketplace:    Monopoly Luxe

What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday  Amanda’s

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Michael Plewa
Local  |  FOX 59

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

Veronica Ford
Local  |  John Herrick and Renuka Bajpai

Roni Ford Talks May Primary: Elected Officials Represent All

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

One Person Hurt in Plainfield Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Collision with Dump Truck in Plainfield

several vote badges scattered on a table
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

UIndy Professor Says Young Voters Are Bringing New Energy

Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speed and Safety on Display: Plainfield Hosts Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Educator: Viral Attack Reveals Deep-Seated Crisis Among Youth

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Learn Draft‑Lottery Outcome Sunday

After Prom Party Shooting in Indy
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting at Indianapolis After‑Prom Party Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

Shooting near Castleton Square Mall
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Shooting Near Castleton Square Mall

Denise Paul Hatch
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and John Herrick

Former Constable Denise Hatch Running Against Andre Carson and Others for Seat in Congress

Crime Scene
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Multiple Fatal Shootings Rock Indianapolis in Overnight Violence

Nigeria National Team v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close