Source: Ryan Hedrick / Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis’ Weekend Of Violence

This past weekend, Indianapolis experienced two separate shooting incidents, one near Castleton Square and another at an after-prom party. As we grapple with the aftermath, questions arise about what we can do to prevent such tragedies and what our community leaders are doing to address the issue.

Tony Katz discussed the recent shootings and the need for action and transparency. “I’m happy to see the nationwide trend of decreasing shootings, but what are we going to do?” he asks. “What is our level of proaction? If we were to ask the IMPD, would we hear, ‘Here’s what we’re doing, here’s how we’re changing things’?”

Tony emphasizes the importance of community leaders being open and honest about their plans to address the issue. “What is the situation regarding what we do in Castleton? What is the actual plan that we keep getting told about, but we haven’t ever actually seen?” he questions.

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Tony also highlights the connection between the warmer months and increased friction. “When the weather warms up, more people are out, and you have more potential for friction.” He’s calling for a proactive approach, not just a reactive one. “What do you want? What are we doing? Just curious as people who navigate these streets.”

Tony stresses the need for community leaders to be transparent about their plans and actions. He’s not pointing fingers, but rather encouraging a conversation about what we can do to prevent such incidents. “None of this is because of Joe Hogsett,” he says, “You cannot point to the plan, nor can you point to the statement or statements plural where a hog set has been proactive in engaging culturally with Indianapolis to try and bring an end to these issues.”

As we move forward, it’s essential to have an open and honest dialogue about what we can do to make our community safer. Tony’s questions and concerns are a call to action, not just for our community leaders, but for all of us. We need to be proactive, not just reactive, and we need to demand transparency from those in power.

If you’re interested in hearing more about Tony’s thoughts on this topic and what we can do to make a difference, tune in to the full segment and join the discussion about how we can work together to create a safer, more transparent community.

Listen to the “Indianapolis’ Weekend Of Violence” discussion in full here: