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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/4/26: Indy Violence, War Powers Act

Tony Katz: Indy Violence, War Powers Act, No Legends Day, Indiana primary is tomorrow

Published on May 4, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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It was a bad weekend in Indianapolis

Will Congress halt the war with the War Powers Act?

Project Freedom is a reset of the clock

No Legends Day this year

Indiana primaries tomorrow

If allegations are not true, then TPUSA is garbage

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