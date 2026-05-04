Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/4/26: Indy Violence, War Powers Act
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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It was a bad weekend in Indianapolis
Will Congress halt the war with the War Powers Act?
Project Freedom is a reset of the clock
No Legends Day this year
Indiana primaries tomorrow
If allegations are not true, then TPUSA is garbage
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