Chasing the Roses: Our Top Kentucky Derby Bets

The hats get bigger, the mint juleps flow a little stronger, it’s time for “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Kentucky Derby.

While the pageantry and drama of horseracing is exciting and fun, what’s more fun is betting on it!

Hammer called in his ragtag team of degenerate gamblers to give you an inside look on what horses to pick, their longshots, and some inside knowledge on the race. “Racing Rachel” puts in her expertise, Kenny Britt of has his own favorites, and David Stephanoff of gives his take.

Whether you’re chasing a big score or just looking to place a smart wager, consider this your guide to navigating the chaos of the Run for the Roses.

Grab your favorite sports betting apps and take a listen on this year’s Kentucky Derby picks: