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It’s Time That Indiana Attract Businesses From Blue Cities

In a bold move to rebrand Indiana as a haven for businesses, Tony Katz is on a mission to show the world what his state has to offer. In this episode of our podcast, Tony shares his unapologetic pitch to attract businesses to Indiana, and it’s a must-listen.

Tony’s message is clear: Indiana is open for business, and we’re not afraid to say it. “We need to share the story of the opportunity of Indiana, and that’s how we grow Indiana,” he emphasizes. He’s not just talking about attracting any businesses, though – he’s specifically targeting those who are looking for a place where they can thrive without the “fakata politics” of other states. “I want to go to New York and I want to go to California. I want to go to Washington State and I want to bring good businesses and smart business people here who are going to grow businesses and create jobs of all different types,” Tony explains.

But what sets Indiana apart from other states? For Tony, it’s the state’s unique blend of small-town charm and big-city opportunities. “We don’t have beaches, but we’ve got the dunes,” he says with a grin. “And we’ve got people who are proud of who we are, and we don’t think we own you.” Tony’s message is a refreshing change from the usual sales pitches, and it’s clear that he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

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One of the most striking aspects of Tony’s pitch is his unapologetic rejection of leftist politics. “Leftist politics have no place here because they failed in New York, failed in California, failed in Washington State,” he declares. “So if you come to us, don’t bring any of that crap with you, and don’t bring any employees who believe in that garbage because they’re wrong.” It’s a bold statement, but Tony’s conviction is clear.

Throughout the conversation, Tony emphasizes the importance of community and collaboration in building a thriving business ecosystem. “We want you to help other Hoosiers make a living,” he says. “We’re not going to give away the farm. We’re not going to give you all sorts of freebies.” It’s a message that resonates with entrepreneurs and business owners who are looking for a place where they can build something meaningful without sacrificing their values.

If you’re curious about Tony’s unapologetic pitch to attract businesses to Indiana, this episode’s a must-listen. Tune in to hear his story, his message, and why he’s so passionate about showcasing the best of Indiana. Listen to the full episode and discover why this small Midwestern state is making a big impression.

Listen to the “It’s Time That Indiana Attract Businesses From Blue Cities” discussion in full here: