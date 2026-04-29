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School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County

A school bus carrying over 20 students collided with a car in Putnam County Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Published on April 29, 2026

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South Putnam Community School Bus
Source: WISH-TV

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A school bus carrying over 20 students collided with a car in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 8 a.m., involving a Dodge Durango and a South Putnam Community School Corporation bus. The school bus driver was identified as 69-year-old Gerald Skoog from Greencastle. The car driver was identified as 47-year-old Mellissa Church from Fillmore.

State Police say the bus was on the way to South Putnam High School before the crash. No students needed to be taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles were towed, and then the bus was taken to South Putnam Community School Corporation for an inspection.

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