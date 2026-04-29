School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County

Source: WISH-TV

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A school bus carrying over 20 students collided with a car in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 8 a.m., involving a Dodge Durango and a South Putnam Community School Corporation bus. The school bus driver was identified as 69-year-old Gerald Skoog from Greencastle. The car driver was identified as 47-year-old Mellissa Church from Fillmore.

State Police say the bus was on the way to South Putnam High School before the crash. No students needed to be taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles were towed, and then the bus was taken to South Putnam Community School Corporation for an inspection.