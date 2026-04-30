Streamer Hit by Car in Indiana While Walking Across Country

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A popular online streamer was injured this week in Wayne County after a car hit him from behind while he was walking across the country to raise money for underprivileged children.

Isaiah Thomas, a 28-year-old streamer known online as HMBL Zay, was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after the collision. Two other people, a driver and a juvenile passenger, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. while Thomas was broadcasting himself walking along the side of U.S. 40 near Hildebrand Road. The Pennsylvania native has been livestreaming for over 30 days, documenting himself walking westbound across the country.

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The journey, titled HMBL Faith Walk, began in Philadelphia and was supposed to end in California. The goal of the event, which is being broadcast on Twitch, was reportedly to raise money for underprivileged children.

Thomas was walking on foot with a support vehicle, a blue 2017 Mazda CX-5, trailing behind him as they moved westbound. Police say a second car, a silver 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by an 82-year-old man, struck the rear of the Mazda and pushed it into the back of Thomas.

The collision was captured on a livestream and later reposted by Thomas on social media. It can be viewed here.

Police said that Thomas, the driver of the Mazda and a juvenile passenger in the LeSabre were all taken to Reid Health hospital for evaluation and treatment. All of them are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though the full extent is still not known.

In an interview on Wednesday with FOX59/CBS4, Thomas said that the woman driving the Mazda was an Indiana native who offered to help him with his cause. She reportedly began trailing Thomas near Richmond, around 15 miles before the crash occurred.

“I had about 10 miles left for the day,” Thomas said. “They had actually called State Police to make sure it was okay to trail me.”

Thomas said that he was limping after the collision and had thoughts that his walk might not be able to continue. However, he said that he only suffered minor cuts and sprains without major injuries.

“All I remember is I was walking and felt something hit me in the back and I went flying,” he said. “I actually had a back brace on, and I thank God for that because I think it could’ve been much worse.”

With over 650 miles of walking behind him, Thomas said he is ready to recover and continue the 2,200 miles remaining in his journey. He said he believes he will need 3-4 days to rest up before continuing the walk and heading towards Indianapolis.