24/7 Operations Begin at Marion County Youth Intervention Center

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly renovated space inside the former Marion County juvenile court building now houses the Family and Youth Intervention Center.

The center, known as FYI, offers temporary shelter for youth who are homeless or at risk. Stays range from a few hours to up to 20 days. The facility provides clothing, food and sleeping areas.

Director Lety Martinez said the center is open to any child needing assistance, with many coming from unstable housing situations.

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When FYI opened in the fall, it operated with limited hours, which often required officers to take youth to juvenile detention or involve the Department of Child Services. The center now operates 24 hours a day.

Martinez said the facility is intended to serve as a non‑restrictive alternative to detention. Officials say such options can help keep youth out of the criminal justice system.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said early involvement with the system increases the likelihood of reoffending.

The expansion comes as schools prepare to dismiss for summer, a period often associated with increased youth violence and crime. City officials say they hope the center will help reduce those incidents.